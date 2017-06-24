SOCIETY

Meet Miss North Carolina 2017

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wtvd"><span>WTVD</span></div><span class="caption-text">Miss North Carolina Pageant</span></div>
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Miss Greater Sampson County, Victoria Huggins was crowned Miss North Carolina 2017 Saturday night in Raleigh.

The women who competed for the crown were mostly college students or high school seniors preparing to enter college.



For their 80th year, the pageant had a huge surprise.



For the first time ever, the pageant had 15 finalists, not 10.



The final contestants competed in several portions including swimwear, a talent competition, and an interview section.

EMBED More News Videos

062417-wtvd-swim-vid



Over the last 80 years, the winners of the Miss North Carolina Pageant have done service projects to impact our community while obtaining college scholarship money.

The pageant's scholarship fund saw nearly a 30 percent increase from 2016, raising over $70,000 this year.

But Miss North Carolina is more than just a pageant, it's an opportunity for women to win more than a title and scholarships, but a chance for them to help change the world.

READ MORE: MISS NORTH CAROLINA: 'FAR BEYOND A BEAUTY PAGEANT'

The competition was full of beautiful and talented women.

Congratulations to everyone who competed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyMiss North Carolinapageant
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Miss North Carolina celebrates 80 years
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
Watch live now: The Miss North Carolina Pageant
Eerie image captured in abandoned Galveston building
More Society
Top Stories
Watch live now: The Miss North Carolina Pageant
Durham man flashes woman on American Tobacco Trail
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wake Forest Road
Angry customers assault restaurant owner, teen daughter
Accidental chemical release under control
Raleigh Police respond to shooting on Wake Forest Road
Missing diver medevaced by USCG dies
Show More
2 Moore County deputies involved in shooting
Fayetteville police search for peeping Tom
Cary vigil held for slain Virginia Muslim teen
Raleigh police: Man pistol-whipped in driveway
Texas mom charged in 2 toddlers' hot car deaths
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos