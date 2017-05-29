MEMORIAL DAY

North Carolina Memorial Day events

Shutterstock

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
People across North Carolina pause Monday to remember the men and women who died protecting our freedom in war.

Memorial Day is a time of reflection for the friends and families of those soldiers. We honor their sacrifice and their memories live on in the people they left behind.

If you are in Durham, head to the Durham County Administration Building/Old Durham County Courthouse at 9 a.m. to participate in ceremonies honoring our soldiers.

A similar event will be held at 9 at Harnett County Veterans Park beside the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington.

In Spring Lake, community members will gather at Veteran's Park at 10 o'clock.

Also at 10, an event will take place at the Gazebo Park in the Town of Butner.

And at 11, The Tar Heel Detachment 733 of the Marine Corps League Department of North Carolina will host a wreath-laying ceremony to honor all veterans at the NC Veteran's monument near the state capitol in Raleigh.

The Ernest F. Hart American Legion Post 90 will host a Memorial Day Service at the Granville County Veteran Memorial at City Hall in Oxford at 11 a.m.

The Johnston County Council of Veterans Organizations is sponsoring a Memorial Day Ceremony on at 11:00 a.m. inside the courthouse in Smithfield.

The Garner Memorial Day observance will begin at 1:30pm. at the Garner Veterans Memorial, at Lake Benson Park.

If you live in Cary, go to Veterans Freedom Park at 2:30 this afternoon for a ceremony honoring our heroes.

Related Topics:
societymemorial dayRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MEMORIAL DAY
Memorial Day weekend by the numbers
To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning
Trump to speak at Arlington cemetery on Memorial Day
What do coins on military tombstones mean?
More memorial day
SOCIETY
Memorial Day weekend by the numbers
To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning
WATCH: Soldiers reenlist in the Army on free-fall ride
VIDEO: Hot air balloon crashes after man proposes
More Society
Top Stories
Trump to speak at Arlington cemetery on Memorial Day
Evening thunderstorms possible - chance of severe WX
To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Myrtle Beach crash
Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in Cary
4 dead in Oxford house fire, authorities say
U.S. Navy Seal killed in accident at Fleet Week event
Show More
Police: Son kills father in front of both their wives
3rd suspect charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
NC woman raises money to keep pets cool for the summer
Charlotte man gets $308K water bill
WWII veteran receives high school diploma
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
More Photos