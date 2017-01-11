SOCIETY

Mom says video shows bullying in Fayetteville
EMBED </>More News Videos

Cell phone video

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a viral video of a school fight that a Fayetteville mom says was started by a bully.

Alice Phillips and her two boys, Christopher and Alex, just moved here to Fayetteville from Massachusetts over the summer. Phillips says her 7th-grade son Christopher has been bullied ever since.

"Kids are just mean. They call names. It makes me angry. I want to fight but I know better than to fight," said Christopher Skarzynski.

Every day, Christopher and his brother walk home from Ireland Drive and Douglas Byrd Middle Schools.

On Tuesday, Christopher was taunted and attacked by a female student. In the video, Christopher clutches a large stick as his attacker hurls racial slurs before pushing him to the ground and putting him in a chokehold. The whole incident was caught on video by Christopher's younger brother Alex who says he wanted to help but knew he couldn't fight back.

"I knew something was probably going to happen, so I pulled out my phone and started recording the thing and her calling him slurs," said Alex Skarzynski.

His mother fought back tears Wednesday as she described what she saw in that video.

"I see a bully just looking to impress people. She needs some serious help. And my son getting attacked and assaulted by this girl. It's unimaginable, and you never think it's going to happen to your child," she said.

Christopher's mother said she hopes this story creates awareness of an issue that hundreds of students struggle with every day.

"I want other children to know that we're standing up for them and other kids that get bullied. I'm standing up for all of them," said Alice Phillips.

Phillips is looking at other schools for the boys to transfer to. Cumberland County Schools say they have a zero-tolerance policy for bullying. There's an open investigation into the viral video. However, the school system says they never had any formal complaints from Phillips about the female student in the video.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybullyingFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
One Facebook post sparks chain of giving in Raleigh
Boy takes inspiring steps after 4 open-heart surgeries
'Where is Sasha?'
Incredible triple rainbow appears during mom's photo shoot for second rainbow baby
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Man accidentally shot himself getting out of car
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
Wake deputy involved in 2-car crash on Rock Quarry Rd
State board: Close Durham's Kestrel Heights high school
What to do when snow and ice wreak havoc on your car
Trump denounces 'disgrace' of reports of Russian ties
Legislators meet; coalition calls for redistricting
Show More
NCCU students on alert after armed robbery on campus
Westbound traffic backed up on I-40 after incident at Airport Boulevard bridge
Duke's Allen shoves FSU assistant while chasing ball
Police: 1 killed in Raleigh car crash
First UNC faculty member to win a Nobel Prize dies at 91
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
What to do when snow and ice wreak havoc on your car
Police: Man accidentally shot himself getting out of car
Trump denounces 'disgrace' of reports of Russian ties
More Video