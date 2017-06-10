NASH COUNTY (WTVD) --In their latest effort to improve their relationship with the community, the Nash County Sheriff's Office has launched their "selfie with a deputy" program.
The agency said they understand that crime and other issues in the community are not solved by law enforcement alone but through a combined effort with the community and those that live there.
So, to strengthen that bond, the sheriff's office is participating in the program for the month of June to show citizens that deputies are people just like them and that they both share the same issues and concerns.
Officials said they hope the program will initiate a conversation between the citizens of the county and law enforcement.
So, how does it work?
If you see a Nash County deputy out and about in public, approach them and ask if you can take a selfie with them.
Then, post the photo and tag the Nash County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Twitter account, or Instagram account and add the hashtag #selfiewithadeputy.
Next, carry on a conversation with the deputy and enjoy!
Authorities ask that you do not approach a deputy who is working or at a traffic stop, on a call for service, or seems to be engaged in some type of criminal enforcement.