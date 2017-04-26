  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
  • BREAKING NEWS 2 of 3 eastbound lanes of US Hwy 64 shut down near Exit 423 (I-540) near knightdale
SOCIETY

Triangle woman gives kidney to stranger weeks after wedding

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Triangle bride donated a kidney to a stranger just weeks after their wedding (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Triangle woman gave up a kidney just weeks after getting married to save a stranger's life.

"I've never been the type of person who wants to, like, wait and see, just in case," Brittany Burton Marino said.

On most people's wedding day, the conversation is about the bride's dress, the toasts, and the honeymoon. On Marino's big day, people were talking about her kidney.

"It didn't surprise me that she was doing that because she's just such a caring and genuinely giving person," said Tia Yalakezhy, a student at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.

Marino, a student life instructor at the school, got tested when she found out a former student needed a kidney - she wasn't a match but decided she would give the organ away anyway.

"I don't think it's fair of me to wait just in case someone needs a kidney," she said.

A few days after her honeymoon, she took off to Baltimore for surgery.

That's where Paul Basken enters the picture. He has Polycystic Kidney Disease, a condition that was causing his kidneys to fail, and says Brittany's donation is giving him a better life - one that is dialysis free.

When the two reconnected over Skype, Paul had a question for Brittany.

"The question that certainly comes to my mind is, why anybody would do such a thing for somebody that they've never met before?" he asked.

"If this is just one thing that I can do that makes the world, or even one person's world, better - that was really important to me," she said.

While she says their shared appreciation for education sealed the deal for her to donate - the two have formed a new bond through this journey.

"We're connected now for life," Marino said.

"I try to say thank you to her 1000 different ways, and I just can't figure out any more ways to do it," Basken said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyorgan donationsweddinggood newshealthDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
'13 Reasons Why' sparks conversation on mental health
Cary ballerinas teach children at Durham shelter
Five things to know about Melania Trump
Little girl buys police officer's dinner in NJ
More Society
Top Stories
Flooding Emergency: Watching, waiting for water to fall
Durham mom accused of throwing lighter fluid on teacher
Could UNC's Trubisky be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft?
Durham man accused of severe child abuse
Tax plan cuts top rate from 39.6 to 35 percent
Ramsey Street in Fayetteville closed due to 6-car wreck
NC bus driver fired after driving through flooded road
Show More
New Elon poll shows Trump support declining in NC
Cat alerts family about carbon monoxide, 3 hospitalized
Driver sought after man, 72, killed in hit-and-run
Wake County dam no longer at risk of failing
What's in Trump's tax plan that promises 'massive' cuts
More News
Top Video
Flooding Emergency: Watching, waiting for water to fall
Cat alerts family about carbon monoxide, 3 hospitalized
Durham mom accused of throwing lighter fluid on teacher
Driver sought after man, 72, killed in hit-and-run
More Video