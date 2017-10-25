SOCIETY

North Carolina nurse scales cliff during storms to get to hospital

ASHE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A North Carolina nurse scaled a cliff during the height of this week's storms to get to work and deliver two babies!

The storms flooded the bridge near her home in Ashe County, so Maggie McNeill called her father to pick her up from the highway above and then started climbing.

McNeill's husband posted a video of his wife's effort and it quickly went viral online.

She is a labor and delivery nurse.

McNeill said she knew, regardless of the storm, at least two women were in labor and needed help bringing two babies into this world.

"It's my passion," she said. "I have always said if I can't be at home with my kids full time that I'm very thankful to have a job here to help other mamas become mamas. It's something .. a calling I feel like God placed on my life."

The CEO at Ashe Memorial Hospital says she wasn't surprised McNeill went the extra mile for her patients because she does it every day.
