Police chief's Trump Facebook post offensive to NAACP

Goldsboro NAACP leaders are not laughing after a Facebook post by the police chief.Chief Mike West posted a picture of himself with Donald Trump hair and the caption "Making Goldsboro PD Great Again!!"The post has now been taken down.At a news conference, the NAACP called the post racist and said it wants West to be disciplined along with a stronger social media policy and diversity training."How can something of this nature bring unity to our community? Where is the trust?" asked Goldsboro/Wayne NAACP President Sylvia Barnes.Meanwhile, West's supporters have started their own Facebook page to stand behind him.Goldsboro City Manager Scott Stevens told ABC11 Wednesday that the city does not believe there was any violation of city policy. The city manager said the West has expressed remorse and regret.