Prince Harry has been to Nottingham many times before and is delighted to be introducing the city to Ms. Markle. pic.twitter.com/wyLn1v0QfQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

The visit today focuses on causes that HRH is particularly passionate about – raising the awareness of HIV/AIDS and preventing youth crime. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traveled to Nottingham, England for their first official engagement as a couple.The day includes a visit to Terrence Higgins Trust, an HIV charity. Friday is World AIDS Day.The pair will also go to Nottingham Academy. Markle said she can't wait to meet the young people Prince Harry has spoken about.