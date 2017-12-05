A Raleigh couple has gone viral after showing the world just how strong love can be after 47 years of marriage.Like many children, Amber Robinson has become inspired by her parents' love.In fact, she finds it so inspiring she decided to photograph it for the world to see.When many people think of marriage, they only think of the good, not many think of the struggles a couple faces behind closed doors - and that's what Robinson wanted to highlight, being guilty of those thoughts herself."I never dreamed of my wedding... only dreamed of a beautiful marriage," she shared on Instagram. "In this wonderful creative industry that I worked in, I focus so much on providing couple hours with a day of beautiful photography. To be honest, rarely do I stop to think about the day, weeks, months or years that follow a wedding day."Marvin Brewington, 70, and Wanda Brewington, 67, have been through a lot if their 47 years of marriage including two fights with cancer."So today I share with you what those years after can look like when true love exists," the post said. "These are my parents: married for 47 years, they have triumphed over cancer...twice. Have raised two successful daughters. They have been poor together and rich together. They have fed, sheltered, and advised countless lost souls. They love without expectation and give freely, whatever it is they have to offer."Robinson said as she's grown up, her parents' love has become the epitome of her own marriage and her ideal family."I am SO proud to call them Mom and Dad. They are the epitome of where I strive to be in my own marriage and a constant reminder that a wedding is only a day, but a marriage is forever. If you are one of the millions in love, or maybe one of the millions of broken-hearted that need a visual reminder that love always endures, I would love for you to share this as a way of letting my mom and dad know, they are an inspiration to anyone who wants, believes, or is in love."Robinson's photo has more than 7,600 likes.