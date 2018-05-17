RACISM

'My next call is to ICE': Rant against Midtown restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

A customer at a Fresh Kitchen in Manhattan was caught on camera expressing his displeasure over workers speaking Spanish inside the establishment

By
MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan --
A male customer at a Fresh Kitchen in Manhattan was caught on camera delivering a racially-charged tirade over workers speaking Spanish inside the establishment.

"The clients of your staff are speaking Spanish to customers, when they should be speaking English," the angry customer said. "If they have the balls to come here and live off of my money, I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here. The least they could do is speak English."

The customer pointed at all the employees he heard speaking Spanish, repeatedly saying "It's America."

Our sister station Eyewitness News in New York spoke to the 35-year-old customer who captured the rant on her cellphone. She speaks Spanish and works as an office manager, but she did not want to be identified.

She said the angry customer lost it after the person ahead of him started ordering in Spanish.

"I just looked at him and said, 'You're very ignorant,'" she said. "He said, 'I'm highly educated and I doubt you are, and you need to go back to your country.' I said, 'Funny, I am in my country. I was born and raised here in New York.'"


The angry customer then questioned the legality of the employees.

"My guess is they're not documented, so my next call is to ICE to have each one kicked out of my country," he said.

The woman our sister station spoke to said she felt compelled to defend the workers.


"I put my camera down and said, 'You wanna call ICE, call ICE. I'm gonna call the police because now I feel threatened,'" she said. "At that moment, he threw his sandwich. He threw his soda."

The man then walked out.

"At first it was, wow, you're bullying someone that you feel superior to for no reason," the woman said. "After, I kind of got flustered, but I also kind of feel bad for him because it shows that his mental stability isn't all there. He was completely off hinge."

Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted his thoughts on the incident.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracial profilingimmigrationICErestaurantracismu.s. & worldcaught on cameraNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RACISM
Trolls hack NASA youth science contest to tank black female team
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Wake County school principal responds to racist videos
Wake County high school student claims racial bullying
More racism
SOCIETY
Their marriages were arranged, but they found love anyway
Yanny? Laurel? Teens behind the debate settle it
Royal Wedding means economy boom for Britain
Meghan Markle says dad will not attend royal wedding
More Society
Top Stories
Police ID person of interest in fatal shooting of Spring Lake business owner
6 tips for surviving a senior move
Microblading: Do your research before indulging in the hottest new beauty trend
Fayetteville teacher suspended after alleged attack on student
Head of Montessori School of Raleigh arrested for aiding and abetting in sex abuse case
Video reveals details of how NC soldier died in Niger ambush
Oklahoma woman killed by pack of 7 small dogs
Florida man running from police finally stopped by fallen pants
Show More
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
After record-setting teachers rally in Raleigh, what's happens now?
Police: Kindergartner finds bag of cocaine in classmate's backpack
Autopsy report: Exploding vape pen killed Florida man
Suit: Homeless man jailed after trying to eat at Burger King
More News