Restaurant holds fundraiser for paralyzed Raleigh chef

EMBED </>More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1794998" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raleigh restaurant Whiskey Kitchen will hold a fundraiser Mike Thor on Sunday (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.