SOCIETY

Houston restaurateur's daughter remembers growing up family friends George and Barbara Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

Gigi Huang was only a teenager when she had her first encounter with George and Barbara Bush at Hunan restaurant in Houston.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Long before George Bush was sworn in as the nation's 41st president with Barbara by his side, Gigi Huang considered them friends.

When Huang was a teenager, her father ran Hunan, a Chinese restaurant the Bushes visited often.

One day, Huang's father came home with a photo he took of the Bushes.

"I said, 'Dad, who are these people you took a picture of?' He said, 'Oh that's George Bush, he's the former US ambassador to China, and people say one day he may be the president to the United States.'"

Like many teenagers, Huang says she brushed off her dad's story, though she kept seeing the Bushes as the years went on.

Eventually, around the time she was running the family restaurant, Bush was elected president.

When the Bushes moved into the White House, Gigi and her father were invited to a state dinner.

"I told my father if I didn't get to go with him, I would quit managing the restaurant," Gigi remembered.

She says Mrs. Bush gave her guests from Texas a private tour of the White House.

"It was surreal, when we were there, we felt like we were walking on the clouds," Gigi said.

The Huang family grew so close that her sister Nancy even worked for the Bushes after she graduated from Georgetown University. Later, Nancy Huang served as Barbara Bush's personal assistant in Houston.

"She's always been a good friend to our family, and I could tell the relationship she had with my sister Nancy, she was like a mother figure to my sister Nancy."

More recently, the Bushes were regulars at Gigi's namesake restaurant in the Galleria Mall. For a time, Christmas Day for the Bushes meant a meal with Gigi.

President Bush's favorite was the Peking duck while Mrs. Bush enjoyed the lettuce wraps.

Gigi says even after decades of knowing the family, what she remembers the most is date night, when the Bushes would just eat out, the two of them, still so obviously in love.

"You can tell the way they were looking, at each other's eyes, holding hands, they've been married 60, 70 years and it was still date night for them, you can just tell," Gigi said.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.

Houston cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
EMBED More News Videos

At Molina's Cantina in Houston, memories of George and Barbara Bush abound.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushrestaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
I-Team: Garbage piling up in Neuse River
Former first fady Barbara Bush in failing health
Cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
How Barbara Bush influenced Mattress Mack's giving
More Society
Top Stories
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Wendell
North Carolina mom, children infected with salmonella after eating recalled eggs
Seven charged with trafficking in Rocky Mount motel heroin bust
Fire destroys Fayetteville couple's 'dream home'
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135 mph winds
Raleigh man dies after being shot in chest, police say
Fayetteville council votes to begin process to remove embattled member
Two taxi drivers stabbed in Durham during the weekend
Show More
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
2 Durham teens charged in Fuquay-Varina auto business crimes
Starbucks manager who called police before viral arrest no longer employed
Durham Police investigate after man found fatally shot in driveway
I-Team: Garbage piling up in Neuse River
More News