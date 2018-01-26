Reunion with good Samaritans leads to $1,000 Meals on Wheels donation

All My Sons Moving and Storage made a $1,000 donation to Meals on Wheels.

Barbara Ralston set out to find her good Samaritans, but it wasn't easy."I was so blessed that day and they just provided the grace to get me where I needed to be and get the care I needed and I am grateful for that," Ralston said.She is a Meals on Wheels volunteer who slipped on ice while delivering food last Friday at a Durham apartment complex.The fall knocked Ralston unconscious.She was bleeding from the back of her head. A crew from All My Sons Moving & Storage saw what happened and ran to help."My first instinct was, she's an older woman, let me just go give her some assistance," said Michael Randall.Randall called 911 and comforted Ralston until paramedics arrived."I'm glad we was in the right place at the right time," Randall said.As soon as Ralston was feeling better, she set out to find the guys she calls her "angels," but she didn't remember much.Eventually, an image of an All My Sons truck popped into her mind and she started making calls to see if she could find the men who helped her in her time of distress. Her efforts led to a reunion at the moving company's Raleigh office where Ralston expressed her gratitude.Managers at All My Sons were also touched by the actions of their crew and donated $1,000 to Meals on Wheels."I've benefited from their kindness and they're benefiting the people I was helping," said Ralston. "I can't think of anything nicer than that."