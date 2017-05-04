SOCIETY

Ronald McDonald House residents celebrate Star Wars Day

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Cambria Hotel in Durham celebrated May 4th - otherwise known as Star Wars Day - by inviting guests of the Ronald McDonald House to a free breakfast.

Among those in the crowd was Angela Blanton and her 2-year-old son Chance.

"It was really nice to be out and do something different than to be in a doctor's office," she said.

The Blanton's are frequent visitors of the Ronald McDonald House of Durham & Wake.

Also at Thursday's event was Ron Toland dressed in costume. He's a member of the Star Wars costuming organization Carolina Garrison.

A member of the hotel team also dressed as Princess Leia.

The hotel not only provided breakfast, but care kits for the house.

"Parents are here for weeks and months at a time. So to have a resource like this, where they can start off their day with a coffee and breakfast, is unbelievable," said Chris Ruggeri with the Ronald McDonald House of Durham & Wake.

