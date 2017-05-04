Ronald McDonald House residents celebrate Star Wars Day

Thecelebrated May 4th - otherwise known as Star Wars Day - by inviting guests of the Ronald McDonald House to a free breakfast.Among those in the crowd was Angela Blanton and her 2-year-old son Chance."It was really nice to be out and do something different than to be in a doctor's office," she said.The Blanton's are frequent visitors of the Ronald McDonald House of Durham & Wake.Also at Thursday's event was Ron Toland dressed in costume. He's a member of the Star Wars costuming organization Carolina Garrison.A member of the hotel team also dressed as Princess Leia.The hotel not only provided breakfast, but care kits for the house."Parents are here for weeks and months at a time. So to have a resource like this, where they can start off their day with a coffee and breakfast, is unbelievable," said Chris Ruggeri with the Ronald McDonald House of Durham & Wake.