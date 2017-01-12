SOCIETY

ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Britain&#39;s Prince William speaks with Aoife, 9, during his visit to a Child Bereavement UK Centre in Stratford in east London, Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Matt Dunham, Pool&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
One of Prince William and Princess Kate's most engagements was a visit to the Child Bereavement UK Center, a charity that helps children and families deal with grief, in London on Jan. 11.

Prince William, the royal patron of the organization, took the time to speak with a young girl, 9-year old Aoife, about his mother. Aoife's father died after a battle with pancreatic cancer six years ago.

"You know I lost my mummy when I was very young too. I was [15] and my brother was 12. So we lost our mummy when we were young as well," he told the girl.

Duchess Kate had also attended an event earlier in the day at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.

See photos of Prince William, Princess Kate and all of the royal family through the years in the gallery above.
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince williamkate middletonbabyfamilyparentingfashioncelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsbuzzworthy
Load Comments
SOCIETY
One Facebook post sparks chain of giving in Raleigh
Police use lasso to rescue cow trapped on ice
Mom says video shows bullying in Fayetteville
Boy takes inspiring steps after 4 open-heart surgeries
More Society
Top Stories
Victim's fiancé among 2 charged with woman's murder
Police: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner
Cooper names Cabinet members for commerce, gov't operations
Who's that person next to the governor?
Wake, Durham announce school make-up days
Watchdog Launches Investigation Into Pre-Election Actions of FBI, DOJ
Record pay gap between college grads and everyone else
Show More
Employee shot during Wake Forest hotel robbery
Woman wants justice after stolen SUV found crashed
Texas dad says pre-K student molested his daughter
CVS generic version to EpiPen, sold at a 6th the price
Bodies of 5 Children Recovered at Baltimore House Fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
More Photos