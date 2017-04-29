CELEBRITY

Shannen Doherty in remission after 2-year battle with breast cancer

Shannen is in remission after 2-year battle with breast cancer, she announced Friday. (Credit: Shannen Doherty/Facebook )

Shannen Doherty is in remission following a two-year battle with breast cancer, she announced Friday on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

The former "90210" and "Charmed" actress, 46, made the announcement by posting a photo of herself with the caption, "Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES."

However, this star knows that she isn't out of the woods yet, she said that she's well aware of the battle that lies ahead.



"Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait."

So, what's next for Doherty?

"In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. But for now.... remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer."

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and has been chronicling her battle against the disease on her Instagram page, ABC News reports.



In February she announced that she was finished with chemotherapy, writing, "Last day of chemo. Exhausted. Now that I'm done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I'm clear or not."



Fast forward two months, and she is indeed in the clear, for now, and will continue to breathe.

ABC News contributed to this post.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybreast cancercelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CELEBRITY
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran, 56, found dead in southern Indiana
PHOTOS: Prince through the years
Julia Roberts named Most Beautiful Woman
More celebrity
SOCIETY
Family creates DIY mini Blockbuster for son with autism
Napercise classes teach you the art of snoozing
35th Annual Fayetteville Dogwood Festival
Man secretly installs 'relationship saving station' at IKEA
More Society
Top Stories
Overturned truck closes lanes on I-40 east in Orange Co
U.S. service member dies after an explosion in Iraq
Child playing with gun injured in accidental shooting
Apex BB gun shooting suspects charged with assault
Reward offered in search for escaped inmate convicted in attempted murder of cop
Truck takes down Fuquay-Varina power lines
Fyre Fest fiasco: Bahamas party becomes huge disappointment
Show More
Fleeing suspect fires shots at Burlington officer
Democrats bash Trump's first 100 days but 'pretty exciting' for GOP
NASA employee arrested on child pornography charge
Chipotle employee accused of planting bathroom camera
CA must allow transgender inmates' earrings, judge says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
More Photos