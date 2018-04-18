BARBARA BUSH

"How is 41?" Family offers update on President George H.W. Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush. (AP)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Many of you are wondering how former President George H.W. Bush is doing after his wife of 73 years passed away.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath released a statement Wednesday on behalf of President George H.W. Bush:

"I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact. But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up. We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on - as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list."

Jean Becker, chief of staff at the office of George H.W. Bush, gave an update on the 41st President of the United States:

"So many of you are asking, 'How is 41?'

He, of course, is broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara, his wife of 73 years.

He held her hand all day today and was at her side when (she) left this good earth.

Obviously, this is a very challenging time.

But it will not surprise all of you who know and love him, that he also is being stoic and strong, and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family.

He is determined to be there for them as well.

He appreciates all the well wishes and support."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushpoliticsfamous deathu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Pearls of wisdom: Memorable quotes from Barbara Bush
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Pearls of wisdom: Memorable quotes from Barbara Bush
Jordan Peele uses Obama in viral fake news PSA
Viral video of Fla. man now affecting business in Jacksonville, N.C.
More Society
Top Stories
Woman accused of slashing of man's neck on GoDurham bus arrested
FBI continues to search for information in deaths of 3 Lumberton women
We check out Raleigh's 18 Seaboard
Man charged with killing pastor's wife also charged in Vance Co. slaying
18-year-old charged with assault after large fight Athens Drive High School
Teacher awarded by police after noticing sex offender in Apex park
Families of Sandy Hook victims sue Alex Jones
Harnett County deputy moved from ICU, still undergoing surgeries
Show More
Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico; officials probe cause
Bat that helps make tequila gets off endangered species list
UPDATE: Fayetteville police looking for 2 persons of interest in 18-year-old's death
Passengers say Southwest pilot is a hero
Vets look for answers in treating pets with pot
More News