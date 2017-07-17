SOCIETY

Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain

EMBED </>More Videos

Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain (Erin Hester)

VINE GROVE, Kentucky --
A photo of a soldier standing in the pouring rain to salute a passing funeral procession is going viral - even reaching the soldier himself.

Erin Hester of Vine Grove, Kentucky, shared the moving photo on Facebook and Instagram last week.

"I was so completely touched by this today. A funeral procession was passing by and this soldier got out of his jeep to stand at attention in the pouring rain. I always get frustrated when I see cars that don't pull to the side and stop for a procession, but this gentlemen went above and beyond. I feel pretty confident that there isn't a military rule that soldiers have to do this. This made my heart happy to see the amount of respect that this gentleman showed a family that he doesn't even know," she wrote.

Since July 6, the post has been shared more than 123,000 times on Facebook and has received more than 177,000 likes.


That soldier was also on Facebook and noticed a photo of what looked like him.

"I was just a little taken back, a little surprised, and kind of wondering how it happened," U.S. Army Col Jack Usrey said.

Col. Usery, who did tours in Afghanistan, didn't know anyone in that funeral procession, so why did he get out of his car?

"Family hurting, bad day, rain makes it worse, maybe I can help. And I just did it," he said.

Having shared that special moment, and all that attention afterwards, Hester and Col. Usery decided to meet up.

Col. Usrey said he knows people will remember the photo, but he hopes they never forget the lesson.

"I think the single simple message I'd ask folks to think about is every single day we're all given opportunities if we just slow down, and just help somebody," he said.

Related Topics:
societysocietysoldiersfuneralfeel goodmilitarysocial mediafacebookinstagramu.s. & worldviral
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Study Finds Artificial Sweeteners Don't Help to Lose Weight
Canceled $30K wedding becomes dinner for Indiana homeless
Ashley Madison's parent co. makes $11M hacking settlement
Special needs pageant winner gives back to kids in need
More Society
Top Stories
Road rage incident ends with shooting at Taco Bell
Great White shark lurking off North Carolina coast
Company responds after I-Team finds asbestos in makeup
Wake County tourism breaks records in 2016
Garner man fatally stabbed, woman facing charges
Cooler for one day, then sweltering temps move in
Durham police investigating reported shooting
Show More
Police; Mother found dead with 2 kids killed another woman
'Brunch bill' up for consideration in more Wake Co. areas
Australian woman in Minneapolis fatally shot by police after calling 911
9 members of single family killed in Arizona flash flood as search continues
Man arrested in fatal motorcycle crash in Fayetteville
More News
Top Video
Great White shark lurking off North Carolina coast
Durham police investigating reported shooting
Road rage incident ends with shooting at Taco Bell
Garner man fatally stabbed, woman facing charges
More Video