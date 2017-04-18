  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Cleveland police speak about death of man wanted in Facebook killing
Starbucks is launching a 'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino

he Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème is available for a limited time from Starbucks. (Starbucks)

What's this colorful pink and blue drink that comes with a dash of sparkle on top? It's the new Unicorn Frappuccino blended beverage from Starbucks.

The drink is a blended creme with mango syrup and finished with vanilla whipped cream. A sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping complete the beverage.

"Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino comes with a bit of magic - as you sip and stir, the color of the beverage magically changes from purple to pink and the flavors evolve from sweet and fruity to tangy and tart," Starbucks said. "The more you swirl, the more pink and tangy the beverage turns."

Initial rumors about Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino emerged on Reddit, where some confused baristas shared photographs of incoming stock they didn't recognize. Social media users have been posting about the crazy-colored drink now that it's been officially announced.



The drink will be available at participating Starbucks stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico from April 19 to April 23.
