SOCIETY

Teenager ecstatic after successful heart transplant

EMBED </>More Videos

Amari Hall, 16, was nothing but smiles after his successful heart transplant at the University of Maryland Medical Center. (Charawn Hunter/Facebook via Storyful)

Amari Hall is a teenager who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a congenial heart defect. For months, the 16-year-old waited for a heart transplant, according to ABC News.

When he finally got a new heart, he was absolutely ecstatic. A video shared on Facebook on May 18 shows Hall dancing in his hospital bed after the successful transplant. Hall's joy was so infectious that medical professionals in the room started to show off their groovy moves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel gooddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerchildren's healthheart defects
Load Comments
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Dad's video tribute to graduating daughter goes viral
Girl on mission to hug officers in all 50 states
Powerball hits $435M, NC residents hope to win big
More Society
Top Stories
Apex girl helps save cousin from drowning
Orange County Schools to settle Confederate flag debate
North Carolina soldier among three killed in Afghanistan
Blue light bandit hits Smithfield, Selma
Funeral held for slain 7-year-old Durham boy
Appeals court upholds block on Trump travel ban
Vote on proposed Wake County budget nears
Show More
Teen headed to North Carolina cookout shot to death
NC mother on vacation loses arm in shark attack
Fayetteville road closure causing headache
Police identify man fatally shot in Durham
Father killed buying dog from Facebook ad
More News
Top Video
Vote on proposed Wake County budget nears
Funeral held for slain 7-year-old Durham boy
Police identify man fatally shot in Durham
NC mother on vacation loses arm in shark attack
More Video