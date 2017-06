Dylan Olivo, an 18-year-old from Austin, just graduated from high school, and his dad, Robert Olivo, opted for a unique look at his son's ceremony.When Dylan was in the first grade, he gave his father a handmade Pokémon tie. 11 years later, his father wore the tie to Dylan's high school graduation.A photo of the pair on Twitter has already received more than 429K likes.According to Dylan's profile, he'll be attending the University of Texas at Austin.