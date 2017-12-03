Texas girl asks Santa for a nap for Christmas

HOUSTON --A little girl from Trinity, Texas had a special request for Santa and it's so pure. Linden Mae Bartell asked for a nap for Christmas.
Linden and her family had a long day of shopping and by the time she got to Bering's Hardware in southwest Houston thoughts of Barbies and toys were gone. All she wanted was some rest.
Santa must have had a busy day of making gifts and spreading Christmas cheer because he was happy to oblige.
If any parents knew Santa gave out naps, we're sure they would've written letters long ago.
Santa asked her again what she wanted and she said a reindeer.
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD