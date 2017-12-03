SOCIETY

Texas girl asks Santa for a nap for Christmas

A little girl from Trinity, Texas had a special request for Santa and it's so pure. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
A little girl from Trinity, Texas had a special request for Santa and it's so pure. Linden Mae Bartell asked for a nap for Christmas.

Linden and her family had a long day of shopping and by the time she got to Bering's Hardware in southwest Houston thoughts of Barbies and toys were gone. All she wanted was some rest.

Santa must have had a busy day of making gifts and spreading Christmas cheer because he was happy to oblige.

If any parents knew Santa gave out naps, we're sure they would've written letters long ago.

Santa asked her again what she wanted and she said a reindeer.

