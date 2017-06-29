Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
SOCIETY
The high cost of hidden addiction
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2164882" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The high cost of hidden addiction
Thursday, June 29, 2017 07:51PM
Related Topics:
society
drug addiction
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
Friday is last day to see Fayetteville's Field of Honor
Officer helps woman after stopping her for speeding
Chiropractor explains how to carry a car seat without back pain
Man retrieves massive crab from hole
More Society
Top Stories
Can you solve the mystery of this flag?
RDU releases surveillance photos of missing woman
Sex assault charge against UNC football player dropped
Officer helps woman after stopping her for speeding
Apex man accused of assaulting girl in her sleep
New ownership for broken Woodlake Dam?
Parts of I-95 to be widened
Show More
New law now makes it harder to get certain opioid drugs
Texas nurse faces 3rd, 4th murder charges in kids' deaths
Chiropractor explains how to carry a car seat without back pain
Don't hit the road at these times to avoid July 4 holiday traffic jams
Trump's long history of calling women 'crazy,' attacking their appearance
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, June 29, 2017
Can you solve the mystery of this flag?
Raleigh focused on security for summer celebrations
Parts of I-95 to be widened
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham