SOCIETY

What are the happiest countries in the world?

EMBED </>More News Videos

If you're looking for a new happy place to live, consider moving to Australia, Switzerland or Norway. (Shutterstock)

Norway is the happiest country in the world, according to the World Happiness Report 2017.

The report incorporated factors like GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy and freedom to make life choices. Other Scandinavian countries like Sweden and Finland were also in the top 10.

Also making it in the top ten were oceanic countries Australia and New Zealand. The United States placed 14th on the list, while our neighbor to the north Canada placed seventh. The lowest ranking country out of 155 was the Central African Republic.

The report was published by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network and was released at a United Nations event celebrating the International Day of Happiness.
Related Topics:
societyhappinessu.s. & worldtraveldistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
SOCIETY
California police officers run L.A. marathon in full uniform
Teen to give most of $500,000 lottery prize to parents
Happy Day of Happiness!
ABC11 Together Perspectives 3/19/17
More Society
Top Stories
Building developer says Raleigh fire 'just bad luck'
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
Alcohol found in car of teen found dead in woods
Wake race relations, calendar changes up for discussion
Ban aimed at electronics in cabins of some US flights
Cumberland County jogger severely injured in dog attack
Finding cause of Raleigh fire a 'tough investigation'
Show More
Durham police arrest two in robbery near bus stop
Wood-frame apartments cheaper, but fire risks increase
Family identifies driver killed in I-85 crash
Woman charged with murder after fatal silicone injection
Man charged in two Fayetteville rape cases from 1995
More News
Top Video
Building developer says Raleigh fire 'just bad luck'
Woman charged with murder after fatal silicone injection
Alcohol found in car of teen found dead in woods
Finding cause of Raleigh fire a 'tough investigation'
More Video