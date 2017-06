I added some music to this. pic.twitter.com/UwjhTKpaeu — Bob Hagh (@BobHagh) June 22, 2017

Somebody call a doctor because this gorilla has dancing fever!Zola was seen dancing in a swimming pool at the Dallas Zoo. The zoo shared video of the dance on YouTube, where its received over 67,000 views and some funny comments from users."Great work! Looks so fun!" wrote one YouTube user."How did you get footage of my husband in our pool?" another wrote.One Twitter even added the song "Maniac" from the movie Flashdance to the video to hilarious effect.