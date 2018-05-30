SOCIETY

Thousands of fans ready to distribute in N.C. through Operation Fan Heat Relief

EMBED </>More Videos

DHHS distributes fans to those in need (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Operation Fan Heat Relief is underway across North Carolina. The program distributes fans from May 1 - Oct. 31 for people 60 and older as well as adults with disabilities.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with N.C. Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute thousands of fans.

The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Dominion Resources and the Valassis Giving Committee, which allow regional area agencies on aging, and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals.

"This year we're getting about $85,000 and we operate in 95 out of 100 counties," said Steven Freedman, Chief of Service Operations with the Division of Aging and Adult Services.

"The purpose of the program is to assist older adults and adults with disabilities who are at-risk during the hot summer months and provide heat relief and reduce the number of heat-related illnesses that these vulnerable populations are subject to," Freedman said.

Last year, the division distributed 5,033 fans and 27 air conditioners. For details on eligibility, contact your local area agency on aging or local senior center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyheatcharityfeel goodnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Cary business offering customers chance to volunteer for store credit
Woman officiates a couple's hospital wedding while in labor
Boy born without arms not allowed to eat on table at IHOP
Tips on how to compost in any environment
More Society
Top Stories
Body cam video shows Kyron Hinton confrontation
New Wake County superintendent sits down with ABC11
Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape, sex act charges in New York
Cary business offering customers chance to volunteer for store credit
NCAA announces penalties in North Carolina Central University case
No charges for Johnston Co. teen who fatally stabbed man fighting with his mother
'Live Championship Wrestling' brings family entertainment to Franklin County
Lake Tahoma deemed safe; evacuation order canceled
Show More
Woman says somebody shot at her car in Wendell
Chick-Fil-A owner in Sacramento gives employees raise
Birth control pills recalled due to packaging error that could lead to pregnancy
Roseanne Barr: 'I was Ambien tweeting,' Trump weighs in
Police identify NC man as masked pizza store attacker
More News