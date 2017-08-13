Three Cary churches unite for vigil

SOCIETY

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
At 6 p.m. Sunday evening, three churches in Cary plan to hold a vigil at the Good Shepard Church of Christ.

The vigil was organized to offer the community support in wake of Saturday's deadline protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ahead of the vigil, the Cary First Christian Church, one of the churches involved, met for their Sunday service.

Mycal Brickhouse is the pastor of the church. He said that Sunday's vigil is a sign of community.

"Tonight we're coming together to be the church, not just talk about the church, but to be the church," said Brickhouse.

There are three churches are involved: Cary First Christian Church, Good Shepard Church of Christ, and Covenant Christian Church. All three churches have been working together for the better part of a year to address societal issues like racism, sexism, and bigotry.

"I believe in people coming together and being together. We're all in this boat together. Some of us came over on different ships, but we're all in this boat together," said Anita Bailey, a member of Cary First Christian Church.

Good Shepard Church of Christ is located at 1050 NW Maynard Rd, Cary.
