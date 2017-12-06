SOCIETY

'The Silence Breakers,' those fueling #MeToo movement, named Time Person of the Year

EMBED </>More Videos

World leaders and social activists made the shortlist for TIME's Person of the Year. The title will be awarded to the individual or group that the magazine deems to have been the most influential in 2017. (Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo)

The Person of the Year for 2017 is "The Silence Breakers," those who came forward to open a conversation about sexual harassment.


Kim Jong Un, Colin Kaepernick and President Donald Trump were all in the running. Trump was named runner up this year.

World leaders, social activists and more had made the shortlist, which the magazine announced Monday morning. The title, which was awarded on Wednesday, goes to the individual or group that TIME deems to have been the most influential in 2017. The tradition stretches back to 1927.

The president was named Person of the Year in 2016, shortly after being elected. He is on the shortlist this year after a recent Twitter exchange with the magazine in which he said he told Time no, and the publication responded that the president was incorrect.


Here's a look at everyone on the shortlist.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder and CEO
The Dreamers, Undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children by their parents whose legal immigration status is uncertain
Patty Jenkins, Director of record-breaking film Wonder Woman
Kim Jong Un, Leader of North Korea
Colin Kaepernick, Current NFL free agent who inspired other NFL players to bend a knee during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality
The #MeToo movement, A social media movement that brings light to sexual harassment, especially in the workplace
Robert Mueller, the lead of the investigation into the potential involvement of various individuals in the Trump campaign to help Russia influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 32-year-old son of Saudi Arabia's King Salman
Donald Trump, President of the United States, 2016 Person of the Year
Xi Jinping, President of China

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldyear in reviewPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpkim jong uncolin kaepernickamazonimmigrationwonder womanwomenrussiainvestigationFBIsaudi arabiachina
Load Comments
SOCIETY
2017 ABC11 Together Food Drive
Raleigh 9-year-old's video about life with autism goes viral
Raleigh photographer's tribute to parents goes viral
Homeless hero buys home with money from fundraiser
More Society
Top Stories
2017 ABC11 Together Food Drive
Woman shot in car during dispute in Durham
Dozens attend candlelight vigil for Mariah Woods
Wet and colder Wednesday! Then it gets really chilly!
UNC student assaulted, robbed near Old Well
Durham shooting leaves one dead
Silver Alert issued for woman missing with daughter, 8
WCPSS board approves 2018-19 assignment plan - mostly
Show More
NC lawmaker backs Roy Moore's quest for U.S. Senate seat
911 calls reveal details in fatal shooting of Apex mom
Document: Mariah Woods may have been sexually abused
Wreck causes traffic jam on I-540 near Glenwood Avenue
I-Team report brings new wave of postal service complaints
More News
Top Video
Dozens attend candlelight vigil for Mariah Woods
Durham shooting leaves one dead
NC lawmaker backs Roy Moore's quest for U.S. Senate seat
WCPSS board approves 2018-19 assignment plan - mostly
More Video