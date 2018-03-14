PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Triangle-area students participate in #ENOUGH National School Walkout

Triangle-area students participate in ENOUGH National School Walkout (WTVD)

TRAINGLE (WTVD) --
Hundreds of local students participate in the #ENOUGH National School Walkout Wednesday morning.

While many schools participated in the national event, officials at Raleigh's Broughton High School had to postpone their walkout due to a threat on social media.

WATCH: ABC11's full coverage of Triangle-area schools participating in the walkout



The ENOUGH National School Walkout is an act by students across the nation calling for Congress to pass tighter federal gun laws.

The event took place exactly one month following the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

READ MORE: How Florida high school shooting unfolded

Thousands of students walked out of classes for 17 minutes in honor of those killed during the Valentine's Day shooting.


While many online question why a walkout, many local students feel it's their way to help make a change.

"I want to be able to go to school and feel safe, and I also think that thoughts and prayers are just not enough for us at this point; we need to start something because we're the next generation of everything," Apex Friendship High School student Josie Read told ABC11. "I think there needs to be stricter control ... obviously, we can't eliminate all guns but staring something and starting the moment and getting people talking about it is, I think, I big that needs to happen."

Many ceremonies including the reading of the victims' names.

After a moment of silence, students returned to class, hoping they made even the slightest difference.

