Triangle women inspire tomorrow's leaders

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Girl Scouts Summer Leadership Camp is a weeklong opportunity for 65 rising sixth through eighth graders to learn the skills they need to become future leaders.

Most of the camp takes place at Camp Mary Atkinson in Johnston County where they participate in traditional activities such as swimming, boating and archery with a focus on building self-confidence. Campers also learn from skilled facilitators how to build healthy relationships and the learn the importance of giving back to their communities.

With the guidance of businesswomen and community volunteers, the girls come up with independent service projects or "Take Action" projects to take back to their communities once camp is over in an effort to create positive change.

Leadership camp really focuses on mentorship and gives Girl Scouts from underserved households across the state an opportunity to work one-on-one with positive role models.



On the last day of the camp, the girls came together at Meredith College with more than 20 women from various fields for a town hall meeting about leadership. The campers were able to ask questions about conflict resolution, pressure to succeed in the workplace and the characteristics of a good leader.

Girls Scouts Summer Leadership Camp is just of a small segment of the ongoing effort of Girls Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines to create leaders of tomorrow. Girls Scouts annually engage in healthy activities, explore the outdoors, participate in STEM skill-building and connect with girls around the world.

