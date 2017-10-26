SOCIETY

VIDEO: Off-duty New Jersey state trooper saves choking man at restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Off-duty NJ State Trooper saves choking man. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on October 26, 2017. (WPVI)

WPVI
ROCKAWAY TWP., New Jersey --
An off-duty New Jersey state trooper saved a man who was choking on his meal.

Surveillance video shows the incident at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway Township in North Jersey on Sunday.

A man sitting at a table with a child began to show signs that he could not breathe.

Trooper Dennis Palaia, who was enjoying a day off with his son, noticed what was happening and rushed over without hesitation.

The trooper performed the Heimlich maneuver, allowing the man to breath normally again.

State police say the man is expected to make a full recovery.

Related Topics:
societychokingrescueherou.s. & world
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Anti-Trump Halloween display riles neighborhood
German woman pens apology to US man who lost home to Nazis
Hit-and-run survivor meets good Samaritan who helped her
Officer celebrates boy's birthday after he was left at school
More Society
Top Stories
Wake County man charged with mother's murder
Raleigh women's prison correction officer assaulted by inmate
Price slashed for John Edwards' Chapel Hill home
Mount Olive mother accused of trying to kill children
Police: 8-year-old collapses on playground, dies
RTP waitress: Boss harassed, bullied her even after she quit
Triangle could be closer to getting an IKEA
Anti-Trump Halloween display riles neighborhood
Show More
Trump to declare opioid crisis a public health emergency
Mom upset after photo of autistic son using school bathroom circulates online
TBH: What parents should know about this feel-good app
Police: College student forced girl to send nude photos
RDU investigates report of gun stolen from luggage
More News
Top Video
Triangle could be closer to getting an IKEA
RTP waitress: Boss harassed, bullied her even after she quit
TBH: What parents should know about this feel-good app
Fayetteville teen injured in wreck finally gets his graduation
More Video