Wake County deputies check on residents in need during storm
The sheriff's office said they checked on about 100 people a day in Wake County (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The extreme cold can be a threat to everyone's health, but it is especially dangerous to the elderly. Many of them might live alone. During the winter storm, the Wake County Sheriff's Office provided wellness checks for those in need.

With icy road conditions, many volunteer organizations like Meals on Wheels could not reach people they usually do every day.

That's why the sheriff's office set up a program to check on about 100 people each day across Wake County.

"There's a lot of people out there that don't have anybody to take care of them or check on them. And so, to me, days like today it's extra important to go out and check on them or either just call," said Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

Usually it's an automated system, but as the storm rolled in, many residents got in-person calls from deputies.

Authorities told ABC11 they haven't found anyone with a problem since the storm hit.

