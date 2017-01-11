  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: President-elect Donald Trump holds first news conference since winning election
SOCIETY

Absence of President Obama's youngest daughter during farewell address had many asking, 'Where is Sasha?'
Social media went crazy during President Obama's farewell address Tuesday night for many reasons, but one in particular had people asking, "Where is Sasha?"

CHICAGO, Ilinois --
President Obama used part of his farewell address in Chicago to give praise to his two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

"Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women. You are smart and you are beautiful, but more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion. And, you wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad," Obama said.

But as the camera panned over to the Obama family, one of the girls was not there.

Sasha, Obama's youngest daughter, did not attend her father's speech, which of course, gave the people on the internet a lot to talk about.

People came up with a few theories about her absence, with one saying that she was on an elite anti-terrorism mission. The hashtag #WhereIsSasha started trending on Twitter.



The White House later said that the 15-year-old actually stayed in Washington due to a school exam Wednesday morning.

Sasha is a sophomore at the prestigious D.C. private school, Sidwell Friends.

Related Topics:
societypoliticsbarack obamaobama family
