My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so i could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vSafKyB2uO — Bailey Sellers (@SellersBailey) November 24, 2017

Ever since she was teenager a Tennessee woman has received a bouquet of flowers and a card for her birthday. The gift came from her father who passed away. This year was no different, except that she found out this gift was the last one she'll ever get from him.Bailey Sellers' father died from cancer when she was 16. Before he died, he organized to have the flowers and card delivered to her each year on her birthday.Sellers just celebrated her 21st birthday and this time her father noted that it would be his last "love letter" to her.In the letter, her father wrote she will always be his "most precious jewel" and that he will be with her at every milestone. "Just look around and there I will be," the letter read.Sellers shared a photo of the card and flowers on Twitter saying, "This is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy."The post racked up over 200,000 retweets and more than 900,000 likes in less than 24 hours.----------------------------------