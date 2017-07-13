SOCIETY

Wounded veteran gets new home

EMBED </>More Videos

Wounded veteran gets new home

By
LINDEN, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Staff Sergeant Eric Myers, his wife Laura, and daughter Kinley were honored with a new home during a ceremony in Linden.

Staff Sgt. Myers lost both of his legs during an when an improvised explosive device blew up in Afghanistan in 2012.

New York-based Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named after fallen 9/11 firefighter Stephen Siller, donated the customized smart home.

"I'm very proud to be up here to say thank you to Eric, and his wife and his beautiful daughter," said Jack Oehm, Retired FDNY Battalion Commander, who was on-site at the World Trade Center. "And say thank you for your dedication your service and your sacrifice for what you did for our country to keep us safe."

"There are no words that can describe the gratitude that my family and I have towards everyone involved in this entire thing behind me so a thank you will never be enough," Staff Sergeant Myers said.

The home is part of the foundation's "Building for America's Bravest" program. It's meant to give independence back to those who have made a tremendous price for our country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyveteranFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Cincinnati's baby hippo reunites with parents
Mom's viral post shows the dangers of trampolines
5 incredible ways Malala Yousafzai inspires us all
Good Samaritan helps reunite woman with lost wallet
More Society
Top Stories
I-Team finds asbestos in makeup
Woman shoots man in Lee County
16-year-old shot to death in Rocky Mount
Watch: Alligator eats turtle on Bald Head Island
Alcohol suspected in fatal crash involving scooter near Fayetteville
NC man dies after recliner falls off trailer on US 421
HEAT ADVISORY AGAIN: Stifling heat and humidity today!
Show More
Woman's body found near Camp Lejeune main gate
ACC not resting on past success, looking to 2017
NKOTB's Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2K tip at NC Waffle House
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
Warrants: Minutes after parole visit, felon shoots man
More News
Top Video
Watch: Alligator eats turtle on Bald Head Island
Alcohol suspected in fatal crash involving scooter near Fayetteville
Harris Teeter announces closure of Cary store
1 dead, one hurt in shooting near Rockwood Park in Durham
More Video