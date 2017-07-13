Wounded veteran gets new home

Staff Sergeant Eric Myers, his wife Laura, and daughter Kinley were honored with a new home during a ceremony in Linden.Staff Sgt. Myers lost both of his legs during an when an improvised explosive device blew up in Afghanistan in 2012.New York-based Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named after fallen 9/11 firefighter Stephen Siller, donated the customized smart home."I'm very proud to be up here to say thank you to Eric, and his wife and his beautiful daughter," said Jack Oehm, Retired FDNY Battalion Commander, who was on-site at the World Trade Center. "And say thank you for your dedication your service and your sacrifice for what you did for our country to keep us safe.""There are no words that can describe the gratitude that my family and I have towards everyone involved in this entire thing behind me so a thank you will never be enough," Staff Sergeant Myers said.The home is part of the foundation's "Building for America's Bravest" program. It's meant to give independence back to those who have made a tremendous price for our country.