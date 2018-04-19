Southern Pines police prep for 4/20

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) --The Southern Pines Police Department is preparing for additional guests in its detention facility on the 4/20 holiday.
The department posted on their Facebook page that they're getting their holding cells ready by filling them with munchies.
Some people consider April 20 to be a "marijuana holiday" and decide to illegally celebrate the day.
The Southern Pines Police Department said that they want to "accommodate the needs of these prisoners" with cookies, chips and drinks.