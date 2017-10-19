﻿Chapel Hill declares first pickleball tournament a success

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --With over 170 teams participating, the Town of Chapel Hill has declared its first pickleball tournament a success.
The tournament was held in Chapel Hill's first dedicated pickleball facility at Ephesus Park on October 13-15.
"We had a wonderfully successful tournament this weekend, and we've received many positive comments from participants, and look forward to more tournaments in the future." said organizer Brad Hemminger.
Pickleball is a relatively new sport, often described as a combination of tennis, ping pong, and badminton, said the town.
