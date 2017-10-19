SPORTS

﻿Chapel Hill declares first pickleball tournament a success

Brian Rainey
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina
With over 170 teams participating, the Town of Chapel Hill has declared its first pickleball tournament a success.

The tournament was held in Chapel Hill's first dedicated pickleball facility at Ephesus Park on October 13-15.

"We had a wonderfully successful tournament this weekend, and we've received many positive comments from participants, and look forward to more tournaments in the future." said organizer Brad Hemminger.

Pickleball is a relatively new sport, often described as a combination of tennis, ping pong, and badminton, said the town.

Click here to learn more about pickleball and local opportunities for play.
