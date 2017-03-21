SPORTS

2017 Tobacco Road Marathon sets donation record

Runners begin the race at Sunday's Tobacco Road Marathon. (Image courtesy of Tobacco Road Marathon )

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Tobacco Road Marathon has set a new charitable record, bringing the charity much closer to its $1 million goal.

Officials said this year they received $130,000, which is $2,500 more than last year.

Funds raised from Sunday's marathon helped bring the charity's total amount of donations to $761,500, and the organization said it's on track to exceed $1 million in donations by 2019.

"Now that we have eclipsed the three-quarters of a million dollars mark, we are more confident than ever of hitting our goal of $1 million to charity by our 2019 races," said president and founder of the Tobacco Road Marathon, Kazem Yahyapour.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

But the increase in donations wasn't a surprise for all; it was actually expected because of the organization's hard work.

"Every year I just couldn't be more impressed with the unselfish dedication of Kazem and the TRM board of directors and the hundreds of race weekend volunteers," said American Red Cross regional CEO, Barry Porter.

"I attend many of their evening board meetings and listen to the workload they take on. There is no paid staff. These are individuals who volunteer passionately for months to host a great event and then gift the proceeds to needs in our community."

Beneficiaries are listed below:

JDRF: $50,000
American Red Cross: $37,500
Hope For The Warriors: $10,000
YMCA: $10,000
Wake County Parks and Recreation: $10,000
V Foundation: $5,000

For a complete list of event sponsors, visit the Tobacco Road Marathon's website.

Open online registration for the 2018 race weekend will begin in late March.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsabc11 togetherrunningRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Help choose the name for Fayetteville's baseball team
Top-seeded UNC ready for challenge from Butler
Tar Heels QB Mitch Trubisky draws crowd at UNC pro workouts
Panthers' Cam Newton to have shoulder surgery, to miss OTAs
More Sports
Top Stories
Sources: ATF search of Raleigh apartment tied to downtown fire
St. Augustine's University student killed in shooting
Durham man says vandalism was hate crime
Downtown Raleigh fire prompts code review
Frustrated adoption center clients fight to get info back
Search on for killer of Spring Lake mother of two
SBI IDs suspect killed in chaotic Enfield standoff
Show More
Police: Suspect shot Durham man and his mother
Accolades continue to pour in for Raleigh firefighters
Teen mom told not to return to school after missing days
Will old idea win HB2 repeal?
Panthers' QB Newton to have shoulder surgery, miss OTAs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
More Photos