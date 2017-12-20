50 athletes sign to NC State, UNC, and Duke

Fifty soon-to-be college football athletes signed with their schools Wednesday.But while the day focused on the future, the present is uncertain for some.Wolfpack star defender Bradley Chubb may skip the bowl game to avoid potential injury.The pressure to win in El Paso isn't as great for Dave Doeren, who used eight wins and national coaching upheaval to his advantage.After flirting with Tennessee, Doeren received a five-year extension and $3 million a season.NC State brings in a top 25 recruiting class that includes Hillsborough linebacker Payton Wilson and a trio of top guys from the Triangle.The university locked in 21 players for next season.While UNC inked 14 players including Jordyn Adams.The Gren Hope High School star is the second-ranked receiver in the state.Duke University signed 15 student-athletes.The class includes three wide receivers, three offensive linemen, two defensive backs, two defensive linemen, two linebackers, one running back, one tight end, and one quarterback.A total of eight states are represented in the group with six signees from North Carolina, followed by two from Georgia and South Carolina and one each from Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Texas.