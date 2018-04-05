8-year-old NC golf prodigy wins tournament to tee off Masters

Why is @jacknicklaus calling @EllaHannant? Bc she’s only 8 and just won the #DriveChipandPutt National Championship @TheMasters She’s one of the best in world for her age & lives in Wayne Co. We hit the course with Ella and her sisters today at 4 on #ABC11 #inspiring #lpgabound pic.twitter.com/ugiWOe5iIS