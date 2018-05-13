SPORTS

A battle between brothers as Villanova and Duke face off in lacrosse

EMBED </>More Videos

For one mom it was a perfect Mother's Day, getting to see both of her sons play together (WTVD)

By
After beating Villanova, the Duke men's lacrosse team is into the quarterfinal round of the NCAA tournament.

For one mom, it was a perfect Mother's Day Weekend getting to see both of her sons play together again on the same field.

Kevin Quigley, a Duke sophomore midfielder, grew up playing alongside his brother Brendan, who is a sophomore midfielder for Villanova, but on Saturday the two were matched up against one another.
Their parents made sure to strategically plan their outfits, making sure they weren't picking sides.


For Kevin, his season continues with the Duke lacrosse team and now Brendan will become a fan, rooting for his brother the rest of the way.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsfamilymother's daymothers day
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Carolina Hurricanes name new head coach
7-week-old hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
Justify wins sloppy Kentucky Derby, Baffert takes 5th title
Carolina Hurricanes fire Ron Francis
More sports
SPORTS
Young Duke fan and younger UNC fan chase a baseball, and we all learn a lesson
Duke twins closing out successful career on the course
Panthers sale moving away from Ben Navarro, toward David Tepper, sources say
Duke setting a new standard with glittering 2018 recruiting class
More Sports
Top Stories
Sanford Army Chaplain fights for husband, who is facing deportation to Honduras
Father, son charged in fatal Henderson shooting
A big day for grads and moms across the Triangle
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
WATCH: Apple CEO Tim Cook's Commencement speech at Duke University
Candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad
NC lawmaker: 'Teacher Union thugs' are behind May 16 rally
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
Show More
All five children who were in NC apartment that caught fire have died
Fire ravages North Raleigh townhome
Apple won't promote R. Kelly music on featured playlists
Chili's says customers may be affected by credit card breach
Woman claims Oreo never paid her for winning flavor
More News