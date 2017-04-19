Aaron Hernandez found hanged in cell

The Department of Corrections in Massachusetts is reporting that former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Wednesday morning.Hernandez was discovered hanged in his single cell by corrections officers around 3 a.m.Officials tried to save his life and he was taken to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead around 4 a.m.Hernandez hanged himself using a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window, according to the Massachusetts DOC.He also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming it with various items, a statement from the DOC said.His next of kin was notified.The investigation is continuing.The Patriots are scheduled to visit the White House this afternoon to meet with President Donald Trump.