SPORTS

Aaron Hernandez found hanged in cell

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberatio (Stephan Savoia)

WABC
The Department of Corrections in Massachusetts is reporting that former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Wednesday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Hernandez was discovered hanged in his single cell by corrections officers around 3 a.m.

Officials tried to save his life and he was taken to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead around 4 a.m.

Hernandez hanged himself using a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window, according to the Massachusetts DOC.

He also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming it with various items, a statement from the DOC said.

His next of kin was notified.

The investigation is continuing.

The Patriots are scheduled to visit the White House this afternoon to meet with President Donald Trump.
Related Topics:
sportsnationalNew England Patriots
Load Comments
Related
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double slaying
SPORTS
Grayson Allen coming back to Duke for senior season
NC again gets NCAA events, but some criticize decision
Michael Wayne Johnson Jr. receives probation in UNC agents probe
Inside Mitch Trubisky's rise from the bench to the first round
More Sports
Top Stories
Hundreds without power after crash in Raleigh
Raleigh police investigating shooting that injured man
New legal twist for man convicted of killing Jamie Hahn
California police say gunman targeted white men in spree
Democrat leads Georgia primary but falls short of avoiding runoff
Two shot in Raleigh shopping center parking lot
WCPSS faces harsh choices over class-size mandate
Show More
Man shot on Durham Freeway crashes car near the DPAC
Bodies of two women found in Lumberton
Triangle city named best place to live in NC
In Fayetteville, fake money could affect the way you shop
Army identifies crew member killed in helicopter crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
More Photos