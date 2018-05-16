ACC meetings: David Cutcliffe talks paying athletes, transfer rules and new football changes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3482368" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> David Cutcliffe talks players compensation

David Cutcliffe is a man of deeply held convictions; convictions he's built over 43 years in coaching and just from his life in general.Many of those convictions are being challenged in the current environment around college sports.Cutcliffe is a believer in the value of amateurism and college athletics and of the lessons instilled in team sports, so he's got strong opinions on many current topics.He's most passionate about the notion of giving players more license to make money off their likeness while in college.Cut believes there are many pitfalls to that potential change:He's also got firm ideas about the ability of players to transfer, while at the same time acknowledging and appreciating the incredible complexity of the issue:Dave Doeren came to Florida most concerned about the transfer issue - worried that the NCAA was acting in too much haste. After lengthy discussions here, his stress level has dipped quite a bit:Another change coming to college football - the ability to fair catch a kickoff and take the ball at the 25. Duke has had great success with kickoff returns in Cutcliffe's tenure, but he is all for fully exploring alternatives since it's been determined injuries are more prevalent on kickoffs: