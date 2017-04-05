ACC stars will play for charity at Wake County high school

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --Missing college basketball already? Well, there's good news for you.
On Thursday, the ACC All-Stars will appear in Wake County for the ACC Barnstorming Tour at Panther Creek High School in Cary.
Some of the players scheduled to participate include seniors from UNC's national championship team: Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Nate Britt, Stilman White and Kanler Coker.
The other Triangle teams will be well-represented, too, with Duke's Amile Jefferson, Matt Jones and Nick Pagluica. N.C. State's Terry Henderson, BeeJay Anya and Chris Brickhouse will be there, too. Trent VanHorn from Wake Forest is also expected to play.
Again this year, UNC legend Phil Ford will coach the ACC All-Star team.
The ACC stars will take on local high school seniors and recent graduates.
General admission tickets for the game are $12 presale and $15 at the door. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $50. VIP tickets include reserved front row seating during the game and a post-game reception with the ACC players. VIP ticket holders are guaranteed at least one autograph from an ACC player or coach.
You can get tickets at Panther Creek, Mills Park Middle & Elementary and Davis Drive Middle and Elementary. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.carolinabarnstorming.com. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the game will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
The ACC All-Stars will also play five games in western North Carolina, and in Greenville on April 11 and Wilmington on April 20.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House and Panther Creek High School.
