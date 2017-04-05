SPORTS

ACC stars will play for charity at Wake County high school

UNC's Kennedy Meeks, left and Isaiah Hicks are two of the ACC stars expected to play. (Keith Srakocic)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Missing college basketball already? Well, there's good news for you.

On Thursday, the ACC All-Stars will appear in Wake County for the ACC Barnstorming Tour at Panther Creek High School in Cary.

Some of the players scheduled to participate include seniors from UNC's national championship team: Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Nate Britt, Stilman White and Kanler Coker.

Duke's Amile Jefferson (21) reacts following a basket against Yale during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015.



The other Triangle teams will be well-represented, too, with Duke's Amile Jefferson, Matt Jones and Nick Pagluica. N.C. State's Terry Henderson, BeeJay Anya and Chris Brickhouse will be there, too. Trent VanHorn from Wake Forest is also expected to play.

Again this year, UNC legend Phil Ford will coach the ACC All-Star team.

N.C. State's Terry Henderson.



The ACC stars will take on local high school seniors and recent graduates.

General admission tickets for the game are $12 presale and $15 at the door. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $50. VIP tickets include reserved front row seating during the game and a post-game reception with the ACC players. VIP ticket holders are guaranteed at least one autograph from an ACC player or coach.

You can get tickets at Panther Creek, Mills Park Middle & Elementary and Davis Drive Middle and Elementary. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.carolinabarnstorming.com. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the game will tip off at 7:30 p.m.

The ACC All-Stars will also play five games in western North Carolina, and in Greenville on April 11 and Wilmington on April 20.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House and Panther Creek High School.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscollege basketballDuke Blue DevilsUNC Tar HeelsNC State Wolfpackwake county newswake county schoolsCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Niederreiter leads Wild to 5-3 victory over Hurricanes
National champion Tar Heels back in NC for celebration
Buies Creek Astros loaded with talent, ready to play ball
Returning to campus, Roy Williams and Tar Heels continue celebration
More Sports
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Risk for overnight tornadoes increases
NC Senate Bill looks to address foster child care problems
After surprise departure, who will lead Durham Schools?
Report: Granville County worker changed voter registration records
Coyote snatches family dog from Durham backyard
Man accused of raping resident of group home
NC lawmakers hope to crack down on texting and driving
Show More
President Trump says Syria attack 'crossed many, many lines'
Greensboro child hospitalized after report of lightning
Woman charged with burning child
Backups at Fort Bragg's main gate frustrating drivers
Ex-NC teacher charged in child predator sting
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for April
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
More Photos