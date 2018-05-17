SPORTS

ACC wants expansion of NCAA tournament

By
John Swofford dropped a bit of a bombshell as the ACC Spring Meetings wrapped today, announcing that the league's basketball coaches want four more teams added to the NCAA tournament.

Their idea is to hold a second First Four out west, in addition to the current Dayton event that kicks off the tournament.

As justification, the league pointed to the much higher ratio of football teams that qualify for bowl season than hoops teams that qualify for the NCAA tournament.

Which, I guess, but there's a bunch of bad bowl games, just like there are other inconsequential postseason basketball tournaments full of teams.

Additionally, the ACC basketball coaches are in favor of moving back the three-point line, widening the lane and resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound.

They are not in favor of switching from two halves to four quarters.
