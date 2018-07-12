SPORTS

Archery championships comes to Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Casey Kaufhold has her eye on the Olympics. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
For the first time, Raleigh is hosting the Junior Olympic Archery Development National Target Championships.

More than 800 athletes are competing in the event, ranging in age from 8-20.


Among those competing this weekend is Casey Kaufhold, 14. Kaufhold shot the highest score of any female shooting in US history, at any age, at the US National Indoor Championships.

Some members of USA archery were on site watching the Juniors practice, including Andre Shelby. Shelby is a 2016 U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist.

The competition begins on Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

A quick guide to archery.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ohio State transfer Jack Wohlabaugh can play this fall at Duke
LeSean McCoy denies allegation of bloodying girlfriend
Now a Bronco, former NC State star Chubb returns to Raleigh
New Panthers owner under contract to keep statue of Jerry Richardson
More Sports
Top Stories
Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at SHP training facility
Stormy Daniels arrested while performing at Ohio strip club
Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
Man accused of killing mom: 'I heard a voice in my head'
Show More
Durham family responds to hit and run in front of house
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using racial slur
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Durham bakery opens late after window smashed, money taken
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
More News