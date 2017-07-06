SPORTS

At 40, former Tar Heel Carter makes it 20 years in NBA

Blast from the past: Vince Carter clips from Duke at UNC in 1998.

Vince Carter isn't quite the physics-defying aerial acrobat he once was, but the man can still play ball.

Carter signed on for a 20th NBA season Thursday, agreeing to a 1-year $8 million contract with the Sacramento Kings.

Vinsanity figures to move into the top 25 of all-time NBA scorers this year if he stays healthy. He currently stands 27th, just behind Patrick Ewing, with 24,555 points.

Carter is already the oldest active player in the NBA - currently 40 years old.

WHERE DOES THE TIME GO???

For fun - here's some of Vince's highlights from the epic 1 vs 2 battle with Duke at the Smith Center in 1998.
