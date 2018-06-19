Barton back in the football game, hires Triangle coach

Barton College is formally back in the business of playing college football.The Bulldogs program will begin play in the fall of 2020, fully 70 years since they last fielded a team.The man in charge of constructing things from the ground up? Raleigh native Chip Hester."All athletic hiring searches have some non-negotiables -leader of young adults, fits the athletic staff and the Barton community, will engage with the Wilson community. Then we'll take a look at recruiting experience, work ethic and the coaching background. Checking all the boxes at a high level, we found a perfect fit for Barton as a football coach in Chip Hester," said Barton AD Todd Wilkinson.Hester arrived fresh off a three-year stint as offensive coordinator at North Carolina A&T, during which time the Aggies offense averaged roughly 35 points per game and won two HBCU national titles.Prior to that, Hester was at Catawba for 18 years, the last decade as their head coach.Hester played HS ball at Millbrook under Earl Smith and his parents still call Raleigh home, so he'll surely be hitting up the Triangle for players as he builds the Bulldog program over these next two years.