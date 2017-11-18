Barton holds off Saint Aug's, 79-73

Saint Augustine's University's rally from a 14-point second-half deficit fell short Saturday in a 79-73 loss to Barton College in the Mount Olive Pickle Classic at Kornegay Arena in Mount Olive, North Carolina.The Falcons trailed 54-40 with 14:48 remaining in the second half, but a 19-7 run cut the deficit to 61-59 on a jumper by Rashad George, a redshirt freshman from Raleigh, with 4:10 left. They got within two again at 75-73 with 19 seconds left on a basket by Tyre Gathright but the Bulldogs went 4-for-4 from the free throw line to seal the win.Gathright led the Falcons in scoring for the second straight night. He was 10 of 13 from the floor including 2 of 4 from 3-point range for 23 points. Kenneth Collins, a senior from Clayton, scored 19 points including 4 of 8 3-pointers. George added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Quinton Morrow, a junior from Burlington, had seven points and four assists.The Falcons (0-4) lost despite shooting 53.6 percent. The Bulldogs (2-3 overall) shot 43.9 percent.Michael Boykin, a sophomore from Clinton, led Barton with 20 points and Bobby Stenborg, a junior from Garner, added 15 points and Isaiah Reddish, a Durham freshman chipped in 11 points.Saint Aug's will play its home opener Monday against Claflin University at Emery Gymnasium. Game time is 7 p.m.