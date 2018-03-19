SPORTS

Belichick causes stir with visit to NC State's pro day

EMBED </>More Videos

Patriots coach Bill Belichick kept a watchful gaze on Bradley Chubb at NC State's pro day.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack are on a roll. A few months after winning the Sun Bowl, arguably the best coach in NFL history visited NC State to get a first-hand look at the outgoing crop of talent.


New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spent time watching and giving pointers to Bradley Chubb, who many think will be a top-five pick in next months NFL Draft.

Chubb was pretty excited to get coached up by a legend.

"For him giving me tips and pointers on how to do a drill and him knowing my name and coming to shake my hand is pretty cool," Chubb said of Belichick.



Of course, the Patriots won't be near enough to the top of the draft to snag Chubb, but there were other guys who had his attention, such as Jaylen Samuels and Nyheim Hines.

State head coach Doeren couldn't help but be tickled (or as tickled as buttoned-down Doeren gets) with the turnout and watching Belichick interact with his players.

"Even our own team watching our guys train with Coach Belichick, the best in the business, just adds credibility," Doeren said.

Pro Day was so packed only one media member from each local outlet was allowed to attend.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpacknfl draftRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texas A&M dismantles UNC, 86-65
Bubbles burst? Stars, Blues, Devils, Panthers, Hurricanes could be on the outside looking in at playoffs
NCAA tournament Sweet 16 field contains more surprises than sure things
Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round
More Sports
Top Stories
Many questions remain in death of young Garner mom found in ditch
20 arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Fayetteville
'IRS' tax scammer unknowingly calls Fayetteville police officer
Chatham County inmate back behind bars after being mistakenly released
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
Rain, snow mix might make for sloppy morning commutes
Warrant: Cary man left elderly mother on floor to die for financial gain
Durham Police seek suspect in Family Dollar robbery
Show More
Burglar threatens Erwin police chief with knife during home invasion
9-year-old allegedly shoots teen sister to death over video game controller
Uber suspends self-driving operations after vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona
Police arrest man in fatal Garner apartment shooting
Car plows into dentist office in Raleigh
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 19, 2018
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
'IRS' tax scammer unknowingly calls Fayetteville police officer
More Video